Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Russon Brothers - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Bountiful City Cemetery
2224 South 200 West
Bountiful, UT
Bette Lou Abel Follette


1938 - 2019
Bette Lou Abel Follette Obituary
Bette Lou Abel Follette
1938 - 2019
Bette (80) passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 after spending the day surrounded by her loving family.
Bette (Mama Bette) was born October 23, 1938 in Lexington, Mississippi to LaPreal (Mama Abe) and Morris Abel (Papa Abe). She was the oldest of 8 children. She grew up in Logan, Utah and graduated from Logan High School. In 1957 she married the love of her life, Doug Follette (Papa Doug) in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Bette and Doug had three children; Michelle (Kevin), Las Vegas, NV; Mark (Jennifer), Springville, Ut; Danielle (Mark), Omaha, Nebraska; and four grandchildren, Mitchell (Shannon), Miranda (Paul), Zac and Jake, whom she cherished. Bette is preceded in death by her husband Doug, her parents and 5 of her siblings.
A viewing and celebration of Bette's life will be held at Russon Brothers Mortuary, located at 295 North Main Street in Bountiful, Utah on Saturday October 12, from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Bountiful City Cemetery, 2224 South 200 West, Bountiful, Utah.
Online condolences welcomed at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
