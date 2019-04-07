May 24, 1924 ~ April 1, 2019

Our kind and loving mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones in Fruit Heights, Utah.

Betty was born May 24, 1924, in Pleasant Grove, Utah, to Clyde Harriet Warburton and Isaac Edward Carlson. She was the youngest of 6 children. She graduated from Pleasant Grove High School. She married Lon N Christensen, September 21, 1943, in Jacksonville, Florida. They were sealed in the Manti Temple on July 19, 1946. Together they shared 62 adventurous years of love and devotion to each other. From this union they raised five rambunctious children.

Betty moved her family about every two years until her husband retired from military service, and they settled in Fruit Heights, UT.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had great faith and a deep love of her Savior. She held many positions including: Stake and Ward Relief Society Pres., Stake and Branch Primary Pres., and many other callings. She was an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Betty loved to sew, quilt, can and freeze vegetables and fruit grown in the family garden. Her greatest love was her family; she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She knew all 60 of her great grandchildren's names and birthdays.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings and by her sweetheart, Lon N Christensen. She is survived by her children: Lona Lee (Rex) Estes, Gayla (Don) Bradshaw, Kris T (Maxine) Christensen, Rex Dale (Debra) Christensen, and Gary Lon (Julie) Christensen.

Special thanks to Signature Healthcare at Home and Hospice for their kind and gentle care, specifically: Dr. Hemmersmeier, Jan, and Kourtney.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fruit Heights 3rd Ward, 170 No. Mountain Road, Fruit Heights. Friends may visit family Monday from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.

Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary