1945 ~ 2020
Betty Carol Sargent was born in Richland, Washington on March 22, 1945. She died peacefully at home on April 25, 2020 in Payson, Arizona in the loving arms of her husband. All of her devoted children were with her on her last day on this earth as her valiant battle with cancer finally ended.
Betty grew up and lived much of her life in the Salt Lake City area. She was a certified optometric optician and office manager at both optometric and medical offices. She was active in the Utah Optometric Assistants Association. She was a member of the United Methodist Church where she served as a Stephen Minister and church secretary. Betty hosted several Rotary foreign exchange students, all of whom she adored.
Betty married her first love Robert Thomas at age seventeen. They had four children, Brett, Bart, William and daughter Bobbie.Bob was tragically killed in a trucking accident when Bobbie was three months old. She was preceded in death by her parents William Lawrence Soffe and Frankie Bradley Soffe, son William, sister Billie and brother-in-law Chet. She is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Also missing her are Aunt Elsie, Jody, Jeff and husband Jim who was blessed by her love for thirty seven years and so many friends and family.
Her family has decided against a funeral to keep her loved ones safe during the coronavirus pandemic. When possible we will gather at Lake Powell for a memorial. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the or Mayo Clinic Phoenix.
Published in Deseret News on May 3, 2020