Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
(801) 756-4101
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anderson & Sons Lone Peak Funeral Chapel
6141 W 11000 N
Highland, UT 84003
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Highland 11th Ward chapel
4679 W 11000 N
Highland, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland 11th Ward chapel
4679 W 11000 N
Highland, UT
View Map
Betty Charlaine Atwood


1943 - 2019
1943 ~ 2019
Betty Charlaine Atwood, age 76, died peacefully on August 30, 2019 at her home in Highland, Utah. Charlaine was born on August 15, 1943 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Franklin Lauritzen and Betty Elaine Mackintosh. She was raised in Rose Park, Utah and graduated from West High School in 1961. She was sealed to Walter Douglas Atwood on August 9, 1962 in the Logan Utah Temple. Charlaine and Doug raised their four children in Fresno, California. She made many life-long friends while working in management at Fashion Fabrics and later at Gottschalks. Charlaine and Doug retired to Highland, Utah in 1997 to be closer to their children.
Charlaine enjoyed sewing, cake decorating, knitting, and quilting among many other crafts. She excelled at anything she tried and used her talents to bless the lives of her family, her church, and her community. Charlaine is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many auxiliaries throughout her life. She especially loved her calling at the Utah State Developmental Center and serving a mission with Doug at the Lindon Cannery.
Our family would like to thank the many people who showed love and concern for our sweet mom and wife, especially Dr. Scott Smith, the staff at American Fork Hospital, and Whitney from Utah County Hospice.
Charlaine was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her mother, husband, siblings: Terry (Kasey) Lauritzen, Christine (Kent) Linton, Shelly (John) Barclay, children: Michael Atwood, Sheri (Perry) Nuffer, Cindy (Michael) Brady, Bryan (Jennifer) Atwood, 13 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Friday, September 6 at the Highland 11th Ward chapel at 4679 W 11000 N, Highland, Utah with a viewing before from 9:45-10:45am. A viewing will also be held on Thursday, September 5 from 6:00-8:00pm at Anderson & Sons Mortuary (Lone Peak location) 6141 West 11000 North, Highland, Utah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Primary Children's Hospital or a .
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 4, 2019
