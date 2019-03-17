April 11, 1928 - March 12, 2019

Betty Colleen (Helsten) Richmond passed away peacefully at the Alta Ridge Assisted Living Community due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease.

Colleen was born April 11, 1928 in Scofield, Utah to Gustav F. Helsten and Amy Helsten Staley Madsen. Colleen was raised in Scofield and graduated from Wasatch Academy, in Mt. Pleasant, Utah and later attended college, in Price, Utah.

Colleen married Cornelius Thomas Richmond on March 4, 1950. Colleen, her husband and son moved from Hiawatha, Utah to Midland, Texas in 1955 where she worked for Humble Oil Company until moving back to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1966. Colleen then worked for Northwest Alaska Pipeline until her retirement.

Colleen had a strong work ethic and passion for helping others. Honesty, loyalty and hard work punctuated her life in all areas and would often put the needs of others before her own. Colleen enjoyed oil painting, golf and loved spending time in Scofield at the cabin. She took pride in her home and yard and loved to decorate for Christmas and Thanksgiving, Colleen also loved to make her famous Chex mix recipe during the holidays for her friends and family. She had many friends because she was kind, generous and helpful to everyone.

Colleen is Survived by her son, Ron Richmond and Zachery Richmond (grandson) whom she loved more than life itself and Max her loving canine companion. Preceded in death by her parents, Gust and Amy Helsten and sibling, Raymond "Jack" Helsten, Amy Helsten Marelich and husband Cornelius (CT) Richmond who passed away peacefully at their home due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease on October 16, 2008.

At Colleen's request there will be no funeral services but a celebration of life will be conducted at a later time for friends and family. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the care-givers at Alta Ridge Assisted Living and Hospice.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019