Betty DeLeyser
1923~2020
Draper, UT -Betty DeLeyser, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at her daughter's home in Draper, UT. Born June 7, 1923 in Centralia, IL to the late Rolla Lee Furgeson and Vivian Blanche Hedrick. Betty was a loving mother and gifted homemaker who enjoyed cooking for family and friends. She was a talented artist and gardener who spent countless hours making life beautiful for her family and others. She had a tender heart and loved being with family and friends, hosting special occasions with everyone's favorite foods and birthday cakes. Betty was a devoted member of the LDS Church and spent many years in service to others. While raising her family Betty managed beauty salons at the Paris and ZCMI and later worked as a personnel recruiter for Professional Recruiters in Salt Lake City. Betty is survived by her loving children, John H. Dobbs (Shari), Patricia L. Malan (Pierre), Susan G. DeLeyser, Richard Whitehead (Alana) and Heidi McKeever (Marty). She is proceeded in death by her two sons, Dennes Dobbs and David Guy Amundson, and by her loving husband, Anton DeLeyser.
A private graveside service will be held with immediate family.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020