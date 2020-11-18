Betty Elaine
Patterson
9/23/1925 - 11/15/2020
Beautiful Betty Elaine Patterson served the purpose of her creation here on earth for 95 years. She left her mortal life on November 15, 2020 at the Sunrise Living Center in Sandy, Utah. Betty was born on September 23, 1925 in Salt Lake City, Utah to the parents of Leslie Earl Jackson and Sarah Leona Mortensen. She graduated from West High School in 1944, and married Dale Dunroe, in 1946. When Dale passed, she married her sweetheart, partner, and love of her life, Jack Patterson, in 1952. She supported both spouses as they sacrificed and served honorably in the Army.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, and 8 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her brothers Kirby and Jerry Jackson; sister Eva Watson; sons Rocky Dunroe (Judy), Jack Patterson Jr. (Peggy); and daughter Lori Barr (Craig). She has 10 beautiful granddaughters; 25 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; and 1 very special granddaughter Corinn.
Betty was a member of the LDS church and enjoyed her visiting teachers, reading stories in the Ensign, taking the sacrament, and receiving Priesthood blessings Betty was blessed with posterity as she recognized the Savior's hand as it provided wonderful miracles every day, right before her eyes. She was a true example and disciple of Christ as she served with love, tenderness, mercy, and without judgement.
Her positive attitude and gift of the spirit, resonated with everyone she came in contact with. Betty had comfort and peace during these more difficult days of her life, and found fulfillment as her family and loved ones gathered around her. When she passed into the spirit world, her sweetheart grabbed her hand and was welcomed with those who love her, as there were many more in Heaven than those of us still living on the earth. Many times, she shared her gratitude for the caregivers and hero's that took care of her at the Sunrise Living Center. We express special thanks to the nurses and especially her friend, Rodger.
We will truly miss you mom, but your legacy of long service and example of being good and faithful, will live on for eternity.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.) in Sandy. For more information on Betty's life, visit www.LarkinCares.com
