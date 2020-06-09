Betty Elayne (Johnson) Evans
Betty Elayne Johnson Evans
July 9, 1923 ~ June 9, 2019
Thank you for being such a wonderfully supportive and loving aunt. Your cards, calls, and steady presence meant more than you'll ever know. You will always be dearly loved and deeply missed.
~ The extended Evans, Hatch, and Peterson families

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 9, 2020.
