|
|
Betty Fairbourn
1931 ~ 2019
Betty Lucille Bevan Fairbourn was born on July 8, 1931 to Robert John and Edythe Bevan in Bacchus Utah. She graduated from Cyprus High School in 1949. She married her sweetheart H. Keith Fairbourn in the Salt Lake Temple on November 17, 1950. Betty and Keith raised four boys: Scott, Douglas, Jeffrey, and Brian.
In her lifetime of service Betty served faithfully in many callings, including positions in the Relief Society Presidency, as Primary President, a temple worker, and she was always a wonderful ministering sister. Family History was always very important to her, and she spent much of her spare time maintaining family records.
She is survived by her younger brother Michael, her three sons: Scott (Susan), Douglas, and Brian, four granddaughters, twelve great-grandchildren, fourteen great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.
She is preceded in death by her husband Keith, her son Jeffrey, her daughter in law Karen, her great-great granddaughter Kaida, her parents, and several siblings.
Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday August 24, 2019 at the Brookhaven Ward, 4980 W 3285 S. Visitations will be 6-8 pm Friday August 23, 2019 at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 W 2700 S, Magna and 10-10:45 am Saturday at the church. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019