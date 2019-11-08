|
Betty Lou Wilson Hardman
1932 ~ 2019
Our devoted wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019 at the age of 86. Betty was born November 24, 1932 in Pocatello, Idaho, daughter of Elmer Marion Wilson and Myrtle Beatrice Jenson Wilson. Betty's family lived in many different states before settling in Tooele, Utah. Betty graduated from Tooele High School in 1950.
Betty married the love of her life, Frank Ray Hardman, on July 3, 1958 in Elko, Nevada. They were married for 59 years until Frank's passing in 2017; together they had two children, Randy and Colleen.
Betty worked at the Tooele Army Depot in her younger years and retired from Christensen Diamond Products. She was a beautiful seamstress and an extraordinary cook and party planner. Betty was a creative writer and shared her talent in poetry and children's books. She spent many years researching and restoring Ford V-8 automobiles alongside her husband, whereby they took many national awards; but what Betty cherished most in her life was her family.
Betty is survived by her two children, Frank Randy (Lynette) Hardman and Colleen Hardman Christensen, three grandchildren, Ann, Ryan and Carly Rae, three great grandchildren and one brother-in-law, Grant Nielsen.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and both siblings, Elmer G. Wilson and Beverly M Nielsen. Betty will be sorely missed by her family and friends. She has left a huge hole in our hearts.
Funeral services will be held Monday, November 11, at 11:00 am at the Spencer 3rd Ward, 8181 West 3320 South. Friends may call Sunday, 6-8 pm at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 West 2700 South, Magna, Utah and Tuesday at the church, 10:00 - 10:45 am. Interment - Valley View Memorial Park. Condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 8, 2019