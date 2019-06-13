Betty Jean Lybyer Holmes

1930 ~ 2019

North Salt Lake, UT-Betty Jean Lybyer Holmes, age 88, Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Friend passed away peacefully Monday, June 10th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Betty is reunited with her husband Ferrell Robert Holmes. She was born December 17th, 1930 in Glendale California. Betty lived a wonderful life. She was recognized as North Salt Lake's Mother of the Year in 2009. She organized and created the Special Needs Mutual for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had the opportunity to meet President Carter to support programs for people with special needs. She spent her lifetime advocating for people with disabilities. Betty most enjoyed spending time with her family; and creating family traditions that will be passed down for generations to come. She was a remarkable cook, and even created her own cookbook for her family. She was a woman of genuine kindness, compassion, and charity. Betty is survived by her son Robert Holmes; daughters, Sherry Lundgren, Linda Pinney, Tammy Bateman, Wendy Holmes, and Heidi Gates. Betty cherished her 33 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Orchard 10th Ward Chapel at 3317 South 800 West, Bountiful. Viewings will be held Friday, June 14th, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at the same address, and Saturday from 11:30am-12:30pm prior to services. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Solstice Hospice, and a special thank you to the caregivers who provided your love and support to Betty and her Family. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on June 13, 2019