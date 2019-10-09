|
|
Betty Jean Barney Farnsworth
1940 - 2019
Betty Jean Barney Farnsworth, 78, beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend passed away on October 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Betty was born on December 4, 1940 to Orean and Faye Huntsman Barney in Richfield, Utah.
Betty married her sweetheart and eternal companion Ronald Dale Farnsworth on November 12, 1959 in the Manti Temple. They enjoyed 53 loving years of marriage on this earthly plane and are now reunited once again.
Betty and Ron raised their seven children while also running Ron Farnsworth Construction together. Life was busy but the love and laughter was always flowing. Everyone was welcome in their home.
Betty loved singing. In her high school years she was part of a trio with her dear friends Carolyn Tobler and Deanna Zufelt. They won awards competing in local talent shows and also had the honor to perform for the Governor of the State of Utah.
She always had a song in her heart and was carrying a tune throughout the day.
Betty was an artist and loved to sketch and oil paint.
Her love for roses is symbolic and will continue to remind us of her beauty in the years and seasons to come.
As a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Betty was a historian and spent countless hours dedicated to genealogy and reuniting family on both sides of the veil.
Betty is an accomplished, published writer and also completed many family histories honoring her mother, father, self and family. Her passion for writing and love of family brought great fulfillment and achievement to her life that will live on through her legacy.
Betty looked forward to her weekly lunch date with her girls and family. Her favorites were Chuck-a Rama, Sizzler and Olive Garden.
She asked us to remember the good times, parties, dinners, reunions and how to unconditionally love.
Her greatest joy in the final chapter of her life, was living with Janice and Skyler in their home with their children, Brady, Addy, Lexi and Weston. What a beautiful gift to be surrounded by their love and energy! This is the true meaning of family that will live on through eternity.
Survived by her son: Russell Farnsworth; daughters: Jody Farnsworth Uribe, Amy Farnsworth and Janice (Skyler) Peterson; daughter-in-laws; Jennifer Harrison, Stephanie McDonald; mother Faye Barney; brothers: Maynard (Joyce) Barney, Rocky (Philena) Barney; sister: FayLoy (Dennis) Crane; 26 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Dale Farnsworth; her three sons Ronnie, Ryan and Rick Farnsworth; father Orean Barney.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at Harvest Park 4th Ward Chapel, 12173 South 4000 West, Riverton Utah. Viewings will be held Friday, October 11th from 6 to 8 pm at Jenkins-Soffe South Valley, 1007 W South Jordan Pkwy (10600 S.) and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the chapel. Interment Redwood Memorial. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 9, 2019