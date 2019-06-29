|
|
Betty Jean Coats Anderson
1932 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at the West Jordan Church Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 4825 W. 7000 S. Viewings will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, 6-8:00 p.m. and Monday, July 1, 2019, 11:00-11:45 a.m. at the West Jordan Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. To view the full obituary, go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News on June 29, 2019