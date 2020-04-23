|
Betty Jean
Fillmore Durrant
11/8/1934 - 4/18/2020
Our mother, Betty Jean Fillmore Durrant, left her earthly cares behind, at the age of 85, to be reunited with her eternal companion and love of her life, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Mom was born November 8, 1934 in Midway, UT to Ronald Franklin Fillmore and Neva May Wall, the oldest of six siblings. She married her high school sweetheart, Kenneth Norwood Durrant, Jr. in the Salt Lake Temple on April 29, 1953.
Betty's early years were spent in Midway and Stringtown and a short time in Scofield. She loved her school years. She was on the Girl's Basketball team at Wasatch High School and served on many committees, including her graduation planning committee. Mom and Dad met while they were in a church play during her Sophomore year. They continued dating until he left to join the Navy. He came home about a month before she graduated and they were married before he had to go overseas. They raised their four children in Orem, Glendora California, and eventually built a home and settled in Sandy.
Betty was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She faithfully served in many callings, including Relief Society President twice. She loved writing letters to the missionaries in her ward and providing the Visiting Teaching messages for many recipients in her later years. Her favorite calling was as a temple worker in the Jordan River Temple for 15 years.
Mom was a hard worker and supplemented the family income off and on while raising her family. She eventually retired from BD Medical after 14 years as a supervisor there.
She was a gifted artist, beautiful seamstress and had a knack for cooking. She is well known for her delicious potato salad. She had an impeccable memory and spent her later years writing our dad's history, her history and her parent's histories with impressive detail.
Life for Mom changed dramatically when our father died in a tragic accident in 1986. Although life for her would never be the same, she is to be commended for how well she carried on. She finished raising her youngest child and took great care of her yard, home and finances.
Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and caregivers at Legacy House in South Jordan. Special thanks to Rily, Craig and Patty. Also, Aspire Home Health/Hospice Staff (especially her nurse Janet and caregiver Luna) for their devoted care of our dear mother. And to Kathy Patterson, her Relief Society President at Legacy House, who ministered so sweetly to her. She felt very loved and cared for this past year while she was in your care. We are also grateful to many of the members of the Crescent View Ward in Sandy who so lovingly watched over our mother these many years since Dad has been gone.
Betty is survived by her daughters Vickie (Art) Vanderlinden and Lynda (Steve) Bawden, son Ron (Eva) Durrant and son-in-law Edward Marshall; eighteen grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; her sisters Dot Zetko, Barbara Ritchie and Phyllis Gray.
Welcomed home into the loving arms of her husband Ken, daughter Kenna, son-in-law Bruce Newbold, parents Ronald and Neva, and brothers Vern and David Fillmore.
Graveside services will be held at Noon on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) Sandy. Seating will be limited but those desiring to attend the service are welcome to bring their own chairs. There will be a funeral procession from the mortuary that will go down 10980 South and past Mom's house shortly before Noon if you wish to pay your respects as she goes by. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic restrictions, we are requesting no flowers be sent to the mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2020