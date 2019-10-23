|
|
Betty Jo Park Gray Delinger
1935 ~ 2019
Betty Jo passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at home surrounded be her loving family. She was born in American Fork, UT on February 20, 1935 to Earl and Naomi Frederick.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the LDS Chapel at 2835 S. 2855 W. West Valley City, UT. A viewing will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT and one hour prior to services at the church. Interment at the Memorial Redwood Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019