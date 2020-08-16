1/1
Betty Jo Hunter
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jo Hunter
1948 ~ 2020
Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, passed away Aug. 13, 2020 due to heart complications. She was born Feb. 9, 1948 to Joseph L. Roos and Wanda L. Roos in Murray, Utah. Survived by husband James M. Hunter, daughter Kelly M. Hunter, son Thomas C. Hunter, and sisters VaLoye Olson and Doris Malm, and a brother William V. Roos. Graveside services will be held Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 S. 700 E., Sandy, Utah, with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah. Online condolences and full obituary: www.goffmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
10:00 AM
Goff Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sandy City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goff Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved