Betty Jo Hunter
1948 ~ 2020
Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, passed away Aug. 13, 2020 due to heart complications. She was born Feb. 9, 1948 to Joseph L. Roos and Wanda L. Roos in Murray, Utah. Survived by husband James M. Hunter, daughter Kelly M. Hunter, son Thomas C. Hunter, and sisters VaLoye Olson and Doris Malm, and a brother William V. Roos. Graveside services will be held Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sandy City Cemetery, 9000 S. 700 E., Sandy, Utah, with a viewing at 10:00 a.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale, Utah. Online condolences and full obituary: www.goffmortuary.com
.