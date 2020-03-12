Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South)
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
The Cottonwood 11th Ward
1830 East 6400 South
Murray, UT
Betty Lou Peterson Johnston


1928 - 2020
Betty Lou Peterson Johnston Obituary
Betty Lou Johnston
July 6,1928 - March 9, 2020
Betty Lou Peterson Johnston, our beloved mother, grandma and sister passed away peacefully at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Cottonwood 11th Ward, 1830 East 6400 South, Murray, UT. A viewing will be held Friday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT and Saturday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2020
