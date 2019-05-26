Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Academy Park Ward Building
4605 Westpoint Drive
West Valley City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lou Wickham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lou Stewart Hemingway Wickham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Lou Stewart Hemingway Wickham Obituary
Betty Lou Stewart Hemingway Wickham
1928 - 2019
Our beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on May 15, 2019 in her home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Academy Park Ward Building, 4605 Westpoint Drive, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. prior to the services. For extended obituary or to share a memory, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.