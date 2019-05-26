|
|
Betty Lou Stewart Hemingway Wickham
1928 - 2019
Our beautiful and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 91 on May 15, 2019 in her home.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Academy Park Ward Building, 4605 Westpoint Drive, West Valley City, Utah. A viewing will be held from 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. prior to the services. For extended obituary or to share a memory, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 26, 2019