Betty Louise Butters Wilde
1929 ~ 2019
Betty Louise Butters Wilde, born June 15, 1929 to Howard Butters and Thelma Peterson Butters, passed away in Oakley, Utah, October 29, 2019 at the age of 90, surrounded by her loving family. Betty married DeMar (Buck) Wilde September 19, 1947 in Kamas, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Betty and Buck owned and operated Buck's Chevron in Wanship, Utah for many years. Betty served in various callings in the church, was a member of the Oakley Civic Club, Lions Club and was involved with the Oakley Rodeo for many years. Betty and Buck were honored to be the Grand Marshals for the Oakley Parade. Betty enjoyed her friends, traveling, playing cards, bowling and she competed in and won many bowling tournaments. Betty's greatest joy was her family. There were many family activities and fun family vacations, including numerous trips to southern California. Survived by her children Brent (Peggy) Wilde, Dianne (Darrell) Roberts, Brad (Brenda) Wilde, and Matt Wilde, 13 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Myrla Wilde, brothers-in-law Garold Atkinson and Darrell Burnett. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and two sisters, Karen and Sandra. The family would like to thank her dedicated friends, loyal visitors, Elk Meadows and Canyon Hospice. Funeral services will be November 7, 2019 at the Peoa/Oakley Ward,1224 West State Road 32, Oakley, Utah at 11:00 am. A viewing will be Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and one hour prior to the funeral at the church. In lieu of flowers, donate to a . Online condolences may be given at www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 3, 2019