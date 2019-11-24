Home

Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Betty March Aamodt


1925 - 2019
Betty March Aamodt (Bitner)
1925-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Betty March Aamodt (Bitner)passed away peacefully at Wellington Care Center, where she lived for the past 4 1/2 years. Born to Melvin and Dorothy Kimball in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb., 7, 1925. Married Lawrence B. March (deceased in 1966) on June 30, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two boys, George March (deceased in 2017) and Myron March (Cindy).
Betty married Cliff Aamodt in 1969, (Deceased 1982) and then married Vaughan Bitner in 1999, (Deceased 2008). Betty leaves 8 grandchildren and 10 great-grandkids.
Services honoring her life will be held at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park at 3401 South Highland Drive, SLC., on Saturday, Nov., 30, 2019. Viewing from 9:45 a.m., to 10:45 a.m., that same day with funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 S Vine St., Murray, UT., 84107
Betty's insatiable love of life and gift of gab will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019
