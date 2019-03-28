Services Lindquist Mortuary-Bountiful - Bountiful 727 N. 400 E. (Orchard Drive) Bountiful , UT 84010 (801) 292-5555 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bountiful Heights LDS Church 33 S Moss Hill Dr Bountiful , UT View Map Service 11:00 AM Bountiful Heights LDS Church 33 S Moss Hill Dr Bountiful , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Betty Donaldson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Betty Marie Donaldson

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers 1924 ~ 2019

Betty Marie Donaldson peacefully departed this world on the morning of Tuesday, March 26th. After several days surrounded by loved ones doting on her, singing songs, sharing stories, and laughing together, she gracefully took her final breaths and answered her Savior's call Home.

Betty was born in Portland, OR on December 21, 1924 as the only cherished daughter of Morris and Noma Lukens. She grew up in The Dalles, OR where she attended the same school from kindergarten through high school. After graduating in 1942, she made her way up to Portland where she worked in the shipyards. She met and married her first love, Peter Jorgensen, in 1943. They spent a few happy years together, welcoming their daughter Carol Lee in 1946. Peter died unexpectedly in 1947 just prior to the birth of their second daughter, Noma Kay in early 1948. Betty found solace in her loving mother and the Jorgensen family, bravely raising her two daughters on her own with their support. She was later introduced to and fell in love with George Kenton Donaldson in El Paso and the two married in 1950. Kent awakened Betty's love for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Kent's career in the US Air Force and Border Patrol took them all over the country from El Paso, TX, to Shelby, MT with several stops along the way. Betty's tenacious and outgoing spirit made her the perfect companion for the many adventures they embarked on.

She worked proudly as an aeronautical electrician at Hill Air Force Base for several years, masterfully balancing her duties as wife and mother with demanding swing shifts. In retirement, Betty and Kent served a mission together in 1980 to Saskatchewan, Canada. They drove their motor home all over the country and loved taking their grandkids on adventures with them. No matter where their adventures took them, she diligently served their church. She adored her service work in the Salt Lake Temple for over 13 years, and later the Bountiful Temple. Betty's joy in life came from serving and actively showing her love to those she cared for. She could often be found at her sewing machine or making quick work of her knitting needles, creating beautiful textiles for all of her loved ones - from baby blankets to wedding gowns. She never missed a single birthday, sending the sincerest birthday cards with hand written wishes to everyone in her large and growing family. Christmas gifts were sent with the most thoughtful attention to detail for every single person, wrapped with ornate and cheery precision. She could be found in her kitchen on Tuesdays making loaves of bread to deliver to neighbors. Even at 94 years old, she never missed a Tuesday, and maintained an active social life right up to her last day. She was known to all for her unconditional love, bright spirit, appreciation of a good hand bag, love of animals, and her faith and service to her church and Bountiful community.

She was preceded in death by her parents Noma & Morris Lukens; her beloved husbands Peter Jorgenson and George Kenton Donaldson; and her two grandsons, Jeff and Wayne Limburg.

She is survived by her two loving daughters Carol Lee Limburg and Noma Kay Bishop; 14 grandchildren: Daniel & Jenny Limburg, Hayley & Jeffrey Schatz, Jacob & Carina Bishop, Kira & Jarod Gardener, Sarah & Aaron Clark, Nathan & Hillary Bishop, Sasha Bishop, and Courtney Limburg, and 20 great-grandkids: Emily & Jacob Bangerter; Carson, Brook and Tanner Durrant; Megan, Connor, and Mallory Limburg; Ethan, Isaac, Avery, and Elizabeth Clark; Jessica & Patrick Churchman, Jenna, Kobe, Ellie, and Addison Schatz, Sophia and Darren Hays, Juniper, George, and Jasmine Bishop, and Sahale Patzer.

Friends and family are invited to honor her life on Saturday, March 30th at Bountiful Heights LDS Church, 33 S Moss Hill Dr, Bountiful, UT. A viewing is being held at 9am followed by an 11am service. Betty's final resting place will be next to her great love, Kent, in the Ogden Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com

Arrangements under the direction of Lindquist Bountiful Mortuary.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries