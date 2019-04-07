Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Crescent Cemetery
11105 S. State Street.
Sandy, UT
Betty Norene Thun passed away on 3/28/19 at her daughter's home in Reno, NV. She is survived by her children Pauline Thun, Todd Thun, Eric Thun, and Suzanne Thun. Betty was born in Salt Lake City, UT to Ethel Sandquist and John Wallgren. She grew up in Sandy, UT, and married Richard G. Thun on 12/26/58. They were married for 59 years prior to his passing on 5/28/17. Graveside services will be held on 4/13/19 at 2:00 PM at the Crescent Cemetery in Sandy, UT at 11105 S. State Street.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 7, 2019
