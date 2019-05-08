Betty R. Parkstone

1931 ~ 2019

Betty Ruth Parkstone passed away peacefully in her home on May 6, 2019. Betty was born on May 30, 1931 in Asheville, North Carolina, daughter of Thomas Morgan Burnett and Ruth Barton Burnett.

Betty attended John de la Howe School in McCormick, South Carolina where she met the love of her life William (Bill) Dennis Parkstone, they were married on April 19, 1952, and later sealed in the Switzerland LDS Temple. She had several different jobs, but enjoyed her years at the Granger Library the most. Betty lived a life of hard work and service to others. She will be missed by her family, her neighbors, and their dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers Outz, Al, and Bill. She is survived by her brother Bobby Forrester; daughter Janet (Gus) Steadman; son Jerry (Brent) Parkstone; grandchildren Dallen and Paige Steadman.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at the Taylorsville 3rd Ward building, 1459 West Atherton (4375 S.) Taylorsville, UT. Viewings will be held Thursday, May 9th, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again on Friday at the church prior to services from 12 - 12:45 p.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.

The family would like to thank so many who have cared for Betty, especially Rosemary Malaga, Visiting Angels, and Canyon Hospice.

