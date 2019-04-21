Betty Starley Sharp

1924 ~ 2019

Betty Maxine Starley Sharp, 94, departed from this earthly existence on April 12, 2019 of causes incidental to age. She lived a full and worthwhile life.

Betty was born in St. Johns, AZ on May 11, 1924 to Abram Stephen and Mary Caroline Whiting Starley. Betty was the third of four children born to Abe and Carrie: Abe John Starley, Verona Gwendolyn Starley Richey, and Stephen Starley. All preceded Betty in death.

Betty graduated from Kingman High School in 1942. On December 9, 1944 she married Virgil John Sharp in Carlsbad, NM as Virgil was serving and training in the U. S. Army at the time. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 9, 1978 and later had all their children sealed to them.

They have four children: Carolyn Jo, Thomas John, Vaughn Starley, and Verna Loreen who died shortly after premature birth. Virgil passed away August 4, 2003.

Betty is survived by her three living children: Carolyn Wagstaff (Jim), Tom Sharp (Debbie), and Vaughn Sharp (Marla). Betty and Virgil have 13 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren, a priceless legacy.

Betty was always a loving wife and mother. She was even-tempered and a true peacemaker. Betty was talented and creative. She enjoyed embroidery, fine needlework, and ceramics, among other virtuous pursuits.

Our Mother would always tell us, "I know that my Redeemer lives!" That true knowledge sustained her through her life with hope, love, and abiding peace. We are grateful for the Plan of Salvation and our Savior, Jesus Christ.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Midvale East 4th Ward located at 87 East 7100 South, Midvale, Utah, with a viewing prior from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery, 5600 South Vine Street, Murray, Utah.

