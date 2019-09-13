|
|
In loving memory of Betty T. North, born in Milford, Utah to her parents Leland L. Tannlund and Annie Graff Tannlund Pymm. Betty was reunited with her loving husband, Richard, September 11, 2019. Betty and Richard were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on December 17, 1945 and raised six wonderful children. They have 19 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Betty was always a teacher. She served in the auxiliaries of the Church as a teacher and in-service instructor where she gained a great love and knowledge of the gospel. She also gave years of service as a volunteer in the LDS Welfare and Social Services, where she was the first director of volunteer services. She has given many hours of community service and she always gave credit for the things she was able to do to her Heavenly Father. Because of this she has always felt His spirit and followed his guidance.
Betty's life "simply said in song" is I am a Child of God with parents kind and dear, I Believe in Christ, Because I Have Been Given Much I too must give, and Families Can Be Together Forever.
Betty is survived by her children: James Richard (Marian) North, Russell T. (Susan) North, Jane (Kenneth J.) Naylor, Julie (James) North-Brown, Nancy Jensen, Laurel (Todd) Schwendiman, and her brother Emil L. Tannlund in Orange, California. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard North, her son-in-law James Brown, and great-grandson Elias.
In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to Intermountain Health Care or the missionary, temple, perpetual education, or humanitarian funds of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Many thanks to the staff, caregivers and members of the branches of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at Legacy as well as Bristol Hospice for their love, care and devotion to Betty.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00-11:00 am at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, Utah. A private graveside service will follow. Guestbook to post messages and tributes for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 13, 2019