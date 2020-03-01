|
|
Betty Zelma Norris Tremelling
3/20/1936 - 2/28/2020
Betty Zelma Norris Tremelling passed away February 28, 2020. Born March 20, 1936, the daughter of William Henry Norris and Elgie South. Married LaGrande William Tremelling on November 18, 1954. Betty and LaGrande met at a dance and enjoyed many years on the dance floor. She was a loving and devoted mother to Barbara, Scott, Diane, Sherry and Jodi.
Mom was an expert seamstress and cook. She was an avid reader and loved helping others. Diane's angel is now a real angel, free from several years of chronic back pain. She will be waiting for LaGrande to dance eternity away with.
A viewing and celebration of her life will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah 84092. Come and visit with family and friends and share your memories of Betty with us. Following the gathering, we will travel to Randolph for a graveside service at 3:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join us.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020