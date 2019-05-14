Betty Ulrich Robison

1931 ~ 2019

Betty Ulrich Robison, age 87, passed away May 10, 2019. Born August 7, 1931 to Frank Felix Ulrich and Eliza Hayes in Ogden, UT. She married Howard Smith Robison June 5, 1950 in the Salt Lake Temple. She attended Weber State, worked at her father's drug store in Morgan, volunteered as a pink lady at So. Davis Hospital, and retired from the Chevrolet Dealer in Bountiful. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many leadership callings. Mom and Dad served as full-time missionaries in the Michigan Lansing Mission and as missionaries in the Bountiful Utah South Stake. Family and making traditions were most important to her. She loved baking, sewing, gardening, boating and serving others. She is survived by her four children; Sue (Paul) Christopherson, Scott (Marianne) Robison, Jane (Scott) Hart, and Connie (Richard) Collins, 11 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Twin sister, Barbara Carter. She is preceded in death by her husband, sister Ruth Kenney, and grandson, Michael Christopherson. As a family we are grateful for the compassionate care provided by Donette and Lupe at Inspiration Hospice and those at Legacy House of Farmington. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Bountiful 39th Ward, 1500 S 600 E, Bountiful, with viewings at the church from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, May 16, 2109, and Friday from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Interment at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com

