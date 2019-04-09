Rae Brown

Rae Brown

1941 ~ 2019

Beulah Rae Eyre Brown passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019. Rae was born on July 22, 1941 to Grealdus G. and Beulah Bennion Eyre. Born and raised in Murray, Utah and a proud graduate of Murray High School class of 1959. Member of the LDS Church. Rae married Max Gordon Brown on February 22, 1973 in Salt Lake City. They spent the next 30 years in the Denver area where Rae worked and retired from the New York Life Insurance company and also worked for ABMP. Rae was a dedicated Bronco's and Rockies' fan. Max passed away in 2010 and Rae moved back to the Salt Lake Valley.

Rae is preceded in death by her parents; husband Max; brothers: Cecil, Jack, Marv and Glen. She is survived by a nephew; two nieces; several cousins; and her best friend Micki Roll.

Thanks to Inspiration Hospice and the Life Care Center for taking care of Rae in her last few days.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, 12:00 -12:45 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, followed by graveside services at 1:00 p.m. at Taylorsville Cemetery, 4575 South Redwood Road.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 9, 2019