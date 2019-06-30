|
|
Beverley Jeanne Lundstrom
1929~2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on June 25, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Kaysville 18th Ward Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1091 N 50 E, Kaysville, Utah 84037. Viewings will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1041 North Main St., Farmington, Utah 84025, 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, 2019, 10-10:45 a.m. at the Kaysville 18th Ward Chapel. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery. To view the full obituary, go to: www.russonmortuary.com/listings.
Published in Deseret News on June 30, 2019