|
|
Anne Barton
Bountiful, Utah
On Tuesday, March 31, 2020, Beverly Anne Haynie Barton passed away at age 81 in the Covington Senior Living facility, Orem, Utah, from natural causes due to old age. Anne was born March 15, 1939, in Logan, Utah, the fourth child of Anthon Vivian Haynie and Bernice Decker. She graduated from Utah State University with a degree in music education. This choice of vocation led her to her eternal companion. Her first teaching assignment was in Monticello, Utah, where she met Warren Alford Barton. She knew immediately that he was the one for her. They married in the Logan Temple on January 31, 1963.
Anne sang second alto as a member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir for 10 years. After retirement, she and Al served full-time together in the New Jersey Morristown Mission, teaching in Spanish and English. She taught several young ward members how to play the piano for their sacrament services. She and Al also filled a service mission at the Church Office Building in Salt Lake City. Anne was always looking for ways to serve others with her considerable talents as a seamstress and musician. She made quilts and blankets for weddings and new babies, altered clothing for friends and family, and arranged and performed music for church meetings.
Anne is survived by her children: David (Paula), Paul (Jeanne), James (Regina), Merrijane Rice (Jason), Amy Morris (Tim), Alisa Ellingson (Tegwyn); 27 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and siblings: Lloyd and Linda Huntington. She is preceded in death by her husband Al; parents; siblings: Robert and Tony.
Anne will be buried in the Richfield Cemetery on Friday, April 3, 2020. Due to restrictions in place for pandemic mitigation, only immediate family members will attend the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please share your well wishes at her memorial page at maglebymortuary.com. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti.
Thank you to her former ward family, Central Valley 2nd Ward, for their love and support.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 2, 2020