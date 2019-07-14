Beverly Nacey Gillmor Breen

"Gran Gran" 1927-2019

Our dear mother, sister, grandmother and best friend left us on July 13, 2019 at the age of 91. She is gone but will never be forgotten.

She left behind multiple family members who adored her. Children, Bonnie and Edward (Sophia). Grandchildren, Claire, Ed (Nickie), Katie, Elizabeth (Eli) and 6 great grandchildren, with one on the way.

It was her wish that the following sentiment be shared at her passing:

"If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you.

If you do all I have asked, I will live forever.

In lieu of a funeral or other ceremony, I wish only for an informal gathering of family and friends at a place of their choosing to celebrate my life and to reflect on the magnificent journey I have completed.

I leave my children, their spouses, and most especially my grandchildren, my deep and abiding love. I will be listening."

In honor of Beverly, the family requests that donations be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Salt Lake.

"I love you, Mom"



Published in Deseret News from July 14 to July 15, 2019