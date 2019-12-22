|
Beverly D. Hirschi, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away December 15, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born in Ogden, Utah on January 9, 1931 to Elmer Jens Winter and Thelma May Wright. She grew up in Huntsville, Utah in Winters Grove where many of her fondest memories were made. After graduating from Weber High School, she later attended Weber State to study music.
She met Weston J. Hirschi on a blind date and after a couple years of dating they were married January 6, 1956 in the LDS Logan Temple. Together they had three children. They first resided in Ogden, Utah and later moved to Boulder City, Nevada where they lived for 17 years before relocating to Utah again. She was a faithful member of the LDS church and served many callings including Relief Society pianist, ward organist, Relief Society president, and counselor in the stake Relief Society.
She had a profound love of music and taught piano for over half her life. She loved it very much. She was a fabulous cook and was well known for her famous chicken pot pies and poppy seed bread. She loved to camp, read, cross-stitch and make dish towels. She was incredibly witty with a contagious sense of humor. She always wore a smile and loved to laugh. Though Alzheimer Disease robbed her of her mind, she never lost her humor. She was always the perfect example of generosity and kindness. We will miss her dearly.
Beverly is survived by her children, Ross (Laura) Hirschi, Sharla Thompson, and Darlene (Shaun) Smith; one grandson, Jeffrey; four grandaughters, Amy Thompson, Kimberly (Kris) Albee, Kristen (Mitchell) Hirsche, and Meghan (Jared) Nelson; two great-grandaughters, Kayleigh and Laila; and one great -grandson, Levi. Preceded in death by her husband, parents, her brother Bob (May) Winter, and sister Margaret (Jewel) Richardson.
The family would like to thank the outstanding people at Legacy House of Bountiful and Apsire Home Health and Hospice for caring for our mom so lovingly.
A viewing will be held Friday, December 27 from 6-8 PM at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main St, Bountiful, UT. Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11 AM at the LDS church located at 1800 Mueller Park Road in Bountiful, UT. A family viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 22, 2019