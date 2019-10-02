|
1929 ~ 2019
Beverly Dean Davies Groesbeck (90) passed away September 30, 2019. She was born May 26, 1929 in Fillmore, Utah to Reuben K. Davies and Anna Dean Chesley Davies. She married Paul S. Groesbeck in the Manti LDS Temple on November 19, 1948. They have 9 children, 35 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Services will be held October 4, 2019 at 1:00pm in the Richfield, Utah 10th Ward LDS Chapel, 675 W 200 S, Richfield, UT. Viewings will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and prior to services from 11:30am to 12:30pm in the same building. Burial will be in the Richfield City Cemetery. Funeral arrangements made by Walker Sanderson Funeral Home in Orem, Utah. Visit www.walkersanderson.com to read full obituary.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 2, 2019