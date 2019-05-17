Beverly Elizabeth Olsen Uresk

1928 ~ 2019

Myton, UT-Beverly Elizabeth Olsen Uresk, 91, passed away May 13, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Millville, Utah.

Beverly was born February 20, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the 6th child of nine children born to Gracia Leona Gray and Orin Niels Olsen. She grew up in Duchesne, Utah where she met Frank Uresk They were married on July 30 1949 in Duchesne, Utah and it was later solemnized in the Vernal LDS Temple.

She is survived by 5 of her 6 children, Roland Frank Uresk, Myton Utah, Joyce Uresk Havercroft, Myton Utah, Brent (Dana) Uresk of Spanish Fork, Audrey (Chris) Bonnesen, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Kristy (Robert) Burton, Millville, Utah, 15 grandchildren, and 43 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 Brothers, 5 Sisters, a daughter, Marcia June, and her loving husband, Frank.

Funeral Services will be held 12:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Myton Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.. The family will be available to visit with friends at the viewing from 6-8 at the Hullinger Mortuary on Friday and Saturday at the church starting at 10:30.

Burial will be in the Myton City Cemetery next to her beloved husband Frank Uresk.

Condolences may be shared at www.hullingermortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary