Beverly Ethel Dilley Flanders
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly Ethel Dilley Flanders
1941 ~ 2020
Our dear sweet mom and grandma returned to Heaven on June 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Beverly "Bev" was born on April 29, 1941 to Robert Morris and Ethel Webber Dilley. She married Gerald Robert Flanders in 1958. The family would like to express gratitude to her RN, Laura, and CNA, Gurvinder. Private family services will be held. For full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved