Beverly Ethel Dilley Flanders
1941 ~ 2020
Our dear sweet mom and grandma returned to Heaven on June 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Beverly "Bev" was born on April 29, 1941 to Robert Morris and Ethel Webber Dilley. She married Gerald Robert Flanders in 1958. The family would like to express gratitude to her RN, Laura, and CNA, Gurvinder. Private family services will be held. For full obituary, please visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Deseret News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.