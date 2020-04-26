Home

Beverly Gene Olsen


1924 - 2020
Beverly Gene Olsen passed away April 21, 2020. She was born in Park City, Utah on August 26, 1924 to Richard and Thelma Fowler. She is survived by her daughter, Christie Wilcox, grandsons Eric Hunter and Patrick Perry and great grandsons, Garret and Gavin Musgrove. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Shifflett, husband Ralph Olsen, daughter Cheryl Fullmer and grandson Tyler Musgrove.
Grandma Bev was our "rock" and the"glue" that held our family together for many years. A private burial will be held.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020
