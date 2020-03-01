|
Beverly J. Eisenmenger
1929 - 2020
Beverly J. Eisenmenger, age 90, passed away February 28, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Born November 17, 1929 in Tooele, Utah, to Eldon and Vaughn Judd Howell. She married Cletus J. Eisenmenger November 15, 1950.
Beverly worked for the Department of Defense for 37 years in Utah and California. She also worked at the Hilton in downtown Salt Lake City for 10 years. She was devoted to her family, an active member of the LDS Church and served on the board and was Vice President and President for her HOA. She loved to plant flowers, deeply loved her friends and enjoyed her activities at the Northwest Recreation Center.
Survived by her daughter Kathy Eisenmenger and husband Bill Drasky; granddaughter Karey (nee Duarte) Krohnfeldt and husband Chris Krohnfeldt, Karen (nee Eisenmenger) Love, granddaughter Jodie Von Love, granddaughter Kylie Love Smith, grandson Colton Sweat, Cletus Brent Eisenmenger and wife Patricia Eisenmenger, granddaughter Tera Eisenmenger and great-granddaughter Layla Arellano. Preceded in death by her husband Cletus J. Eisenmenger; brother Deloy Howell and sister Helen (nee Howell) Griffith.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at the Rose Park 9th Ward, 760 North 1200 West, SLC, Utah 84116, where friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in the Tooele Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020