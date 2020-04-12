|
|
Beverly Jean Allen Green
1930 ~ 2020
On April 5, 2020, Beverly (90) fulfilled her mission on earth and arrived in the loving arms of her eternal sweetheart Ralph.
Beverly was born on April 5, 1930 to Clarence Elijah and Ether May Price Allen in Copperfield, Bingham Canyon, UT, where she learned the value of hard work and caring for others. She graduated from Bingham High School in 1949. Her lifelong school friends called themselves "The Gang" and enjoyed many monthly lunches for years.
Beverly married Ralph H. Green on April 7, 1951 in Aurora, Colorado where he was stationed in the United States Airforce. They later moved to Las Vegas as part of that adventure. They returned to Utah, living in Midvale, and then bought their home in White City, where they raised their family and lived for over 60 years. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. She loved her Heavenly Father and Savior Jesus Christ and the tender mercies shown throughout her life.
Her greatest joy came from her passion as a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She loved everyone she met.
Beverly's professional career started with working at Kress, Capitol Chevrolet, and Mode-O-Day in Salt Lake City. She retired, having worked with Dr. Robert Horne in Sandy, UT. She loved the lifelong friendships she made over the years.
There are many titles Bev had throughout her life; she was a bookkeeper, window displayer, receptionist, personal assistant, visiting teacher extraordinaire, seamstress, chef, canner, embroiderer, avid reader, member of Datus Archery club, camping queen, and mother to many. She was selfless, compassionate, kind, generous, and did small kind deeds throughout her life to help and serve others.
Mom will be dearly missed and live on forever through her three daughters: Susan (Gary) Birtcher, Shelly (Larry) Walters, and Shana Savage. Grandchildren: Cody (Brenda) Birtcher, Tyler Birtcher, Landon (Keela) Walters, Christopher (Cara) Walters, and Lachel (Erik) Bowen. Great Grandchildren: Addison and Grayson Birtcher, Berklee and Lennox Walters, MaKenna, Connor and Hailey Walters, and McCoy and Carson Bowen. Brother William (Bill) Allen, sister Dixie Brown, sister-in-law Pat Condie, and many cherished extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; grandson Mark Birtcher; her parents; brothers Clarence (Jean) Allen and Paul (Gay) Condie; sisters Francis (William) Sylvester and Fontella (George) Dotson; sister-in-law Loa "Boogie" Allen; brother-in-law Thamer Brown.
Due to the world pandemic, graveside services were held for immediate family under the direction of Goff Mortuary at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, UT. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to express a sincere and heartfelt thank you to the compassionate caregivers at Symbii Health Hospice, as well as the staff and management of Legacy House Assisted Living in South Jordan, who, over the last 14 months, helped us and lovingly took care of our mom. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020