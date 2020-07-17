Beverly Jeanne Johnson Aiken

1938 ~ 2020

Beverly Jeanne Johnson Aiken, 82, passed away on July 14, 2020 due to complications following surgery. Beverly was born on January 5, 1938 in Murray, UT, she was the oldest child of Raymond and Margaret Johnson. She grew up in Murray, graduated from Murray High School in 1956, and went on to graduate from Westminster College and the Old St. Marks Nursing School in 1959. She started her Nursing Career in Las Vegas, Nevada where she met the love of her life, Ross Aiken. They were married in Las Vegas, on July 25, 1960, and sealed for eternity in the St. George LDS Temple. They were celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary later this month. Ross and Beverly raised their 4 children in Las Vegas, and moved the family to Utah in 1977, settling in Taylorsville.

Beverly worked as a Registered Nurse for many different companies in many different medical fields, including operating rooms, surgical centers, and as a case manager. She would gladly share her medical expertise when anyone called her for medical advice. Beverly had more good friends than many of us could ever accumulate in a lifetime. She was such an amazing, loving, social person who cared deeply about her friends and family. She loved her social get-togethers with her family and friends including lunches, birthday parties, bridal and baby showers, holiday events, Crochet Group, Book Club, Doll Club, movie outings, and Taco Tuesdays. She never wanted to miss any opportunity to get together because she truly cared about everyone and wanted to connect with everyone as often as possible; she loved Facebook for that reason. Beverly has always been an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in many capacities including Relief Society President, Young Women's President, counselor, teacher, temple worker, etc.

Beverly was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who made each person feel special and loved. She is survived by her husband, Ross Aiken; her children Randall (Brenda) Aiken, Lee Anne (Bill) McMullin, Derrin (Cheryl) Aiken, and Roland (Lara) Aiken; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings Gayle (Dian) Johnson, Judy Johnson, and Robert (Shirlene) Johnson; and numerous cousins; aunts; uncles; and life-long friends. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Margaret Johnson; sister Linda Johnson; and granddaughter Jaidee Lee Madsen.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic a funeral will not be held. The viewing and graveside services will be limited to family. Beverly will be laid to rest on Saturday, July 18, 2020 next to her parents at Memorial Redwood Cemetery.



