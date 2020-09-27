July 13, 1926 ~ Sep 23, 2020 (age 94)

Our angel mother and 'Grammy', Beverly June Ruoff Critchfield, passed away September 23, 2020, at the age of 94.

Beverly was born July 13, 1926 in Sioux City, Iowa to loving parents, Charles and Nan (Larsen) Ruoff. She had many happy memories of her childhood. Beverly fondly recalled being involved in a variety of activities that included hopscotch, jacks, jump rope, school sport competitions, play acting, and music. She enjoyed singing and learned to play the violin and piano. Her older sister Arlene taught her to play the bassoon. With great fondness, Beverly remembered the four wonderful years she shared with her orphaned cousins: Ken, Zola, Jan and Barbara Larsen. The Ruoffs took these children into their home and cared for them until her mother's fragile health made it no longer possible. The failing health of her mother weighed heavily on Beverly throughout her young life. Her mother passed away one month prior to Beverly's 17th birthday.

Beverly eventually went on to attend BYU, where she met her one and only true love, Jared Bernard "Bernie" Critchfield- an ambitious, charismatic, young, Royal Canadian Army veteran who was determined to fulfill his lifelong dreams of becoming a doctor and of raising a family. For Bernie and Bev, although they met on a blind date, it was literally, love at first sight and they were married in the Salt Lake Temple on June 6, 1947. Beverly never tired of reminiscing about those happy times as they unitedly planned, worked, scrimped, and saved. Together, they did, indeed, achieve those dreams. Bernie began his medical practice at a clinic in Kearns, Utah, and eventually opened his own practice across the valley in Taylorsville, where they also established their residence and began to prosper. And by that time, they were the proud parents of five children: Gregory, Leslie, Bradley, Melanie and Jan.

The family's bliss in Taylorsville came to an abrupt and fateful end in November of 1965, when Bernie was killed in a plane crash near the 'Point of the Mountain' at the south end of Salt Lake Valley. The grief and shock for the family, and especially for Beverly, was profound. That tragedy, in many ways, impacted the lives of our young family very deeply. It provided such bitter, yet valuable lessons on life and of love. To be sure, there was a tremendous outpouring of love by so many for which the family is forever grateful. We must express gratitude to our long-ago Taylorsville 8th Ward family and specifically to our then bishop Rulon Love. We are especially grateful for the love and support given by Beverly's late sister Arlene (Tensmeyer) and her family, as well as by her late cousin Ken (Larsen) and his family. They all were our lifeline through those dark times.

The greatest lesson in love came from Beverly herself, which was most poignantly manifested in her grief for her Bernie. This was an indescribably difficult time for her. Yet, she courageously and steadfastly battled through the accompanying grief, anxiety and depression, and took the mantle upon herself to continue to raise the five children in the loving and nurturing environment that she and Bernie had established. She was forever devoted to Bernie and the children. She always made sure that he was prominent in all aspects of the family, even though he was not physically present.

Years passed, and eventually Beverly graduated from 'Mom' to 'Grammy' and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly, as they did her.

There are so many Christlike attributes that Beverly possessed, exhibited, and taught in word and, even moreso, by example. She was loving and kind. She was thoughtful and sincere. She never spoke ill of others. She was humble and never sought attention or fanfare. She was completely dedicated to her husband and children. She was gracious and grateful. She was a woman of perfect integrity. She was selfless. She was anxiously engaged in good works. She was active in worthy civic and community affairs. She served faithfully in many church callings including her (and her children's) favorite: Primary Pianist. She was a woman of great faith who loved and served her Heavenly Father and Savior and will be forever revered and cherished by her posterity.

We will miss you greatly Mom/Grammy/Beverly. We look forward to our joyous reunion with you and are excited to hear all about your reunion with your loved ones, especially Dad/Grandpa/Bernie.

Beverly is survived by her five children (and spouses) Greg and Wendy, Leslie and Keith (Lord), Brad and Terrie, Melanie and Mike (Mumford), and Jan (Lee). She was preceded in death by Jan's beloved husband, Carlos. Beverly is also survived by 22 grandchildren with 18 spouses, and 49 great-grandchildren (with two more on the way), and one spouse of a great-grandchild.

We wish to express our heartfelt thanks to 'The Wellington' assisted living center for the professional care they provided to Beverly. Words of gratitude are not sufficient for Beverly's own angels: Leslie, Melanie and Jan. They were unendingly vigilant in providing love, tender care and companionship to their dear mother.

A private graveside service will be held at the Valley View Memorial Park, where Beverly will at long-last be laid to rest beside her Bernie.



