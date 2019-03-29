Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Rushton View LDS Chapel
4021 W Shinnerock Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Rushton View LDS Chapel
4021 W Shinnerock Drive
South Jordan, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Tempest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Kay Jackson Tempest


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly Kay Jackson Tempest
1942 ~ 2019
South Jordan, UT-Beverly Kay Jackson Tempest, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from an aggressive short illness.
Born March 15, 1942 in American Fork, Utah. She was the first of two daughters born to Ephraim War-ren Jackson and Chelta Ann Hamnett. She graduated from Olympus High School in 1960.
She met her husband, Byron James Tempest, on a blind date, and they were married May 18, 1963. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple and lovingly raised five children in Sandy, Utah. They had a lifetime of exemplary service, endless sacrifice, unconditional love and happiness.
Bev and Byron moved to St. George in 2004 after retirement, to enjoy the warm weather in the winter, and family filled summers at their cabin in Fairview, Utah.
Several years after Byron's passing, she married Garry W. Crump (a widower) on May 30, 2017. Garry (and Karen) were long time friends of Bev and Byron.
Bev was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She served everyone around her. She was loving, kind, generous and caring to everyone she knew. She was of great service to her father and mother for many years. She served in numerous callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her entire life was centered on the Savior and her family.
She loved spending time at the cabin with family and going on multiple golf cart rides with the grand-kids. She had many hobbies including cooking, art, gardening, family history and scrapbooking. She re-cently found a new passion for trail riding in a side-by-side with Garry and their friends in Southern Utah.
Beverly is survived by her children (and spouses) - Deborah (Mark), Katherine (Richard), David (RaChelle), Michelle (Steve), and Jennifer (Paul); 24 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her husband Garry, along with his children (and spouses) - Kristine (Steve), Leslie (Mark), and Shane; and Garry's many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Chelta and sister, Lois (Ed).
She was preceded in death by her husband Byron, her father E. Warren and her great-granddaughter Trinady.
Bev's children would like to express their love and deep gratitude toward Garry for his tireless, tender, and comforting care of their mother in the two short but adventurous years they had together.
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will also be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Rushton View LDS Chapel located at 4021 W Shinnerock Drive, South Jordan, Utah. Funeral Services will be held following the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Herriman City Cemetery, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now