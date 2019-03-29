Beverly Kay Jackson Tempest

1942 ~ 2019

South Jordan, UT-Beverly Kay Jackson Tempest, 77, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from an aggressive short illness.

Born March 15, 1942 in American Fork, Utah. She was the first of two daughters born to Ephraim War-ren Jackson and Chelta Ann Hamnett. She graduated from Olympus High School in 1960.

She met her husband, Byron James Tempest, on a blind date, and they were married May 18, 1963. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple and lovingly raised five children in Sandy, Utah. They had a lifetime of exemplary service, endless sacrifice, unconditional love and happiness.

Bev and Byron moved to St. George in 2004 after retirement, to enjoy the warm weather in the winter, and family filled summers at their cabin in Fairview, Utah.

Several years after Byron's passing, she married Garry W. Crump (a widower) on May 30, 2017. Garry (and Karen) were long time friends of Bev and Byron.

Bev was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She served everyone around her. She was loving, kind, generous and caring to everyone she knew. She was of great service to her father and mother for many years. She served in numerous callings within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her entire life was centered on the Savior and her family.

She loved spending time at the cabin with family and going on multiple golf cart rides with the grand-kids. She had many hobbies including cooking, art, gardening, family history and scrapbooking. She re-cently found a new passion for trail riding in a side-by-side with Garry and their friends in Southern Utah.

Beverly is survived by her children (and spouses) - Deborah (Mark), Katherine (Richard), David (RaChelle), Michelle (Steve), and Jennifer (Paul); 24 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; her husband Garry, along with his children (and spouses) - Kristine (Steve), Leslie (Mark), and Shane; and Garry's many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother, Chelta and sister, Lois (Ed).

She was preceded in death by her husband Byron, her father E. Warren and her great-granddaughter Trinady.

Bev's children would like to express their love and deep gratitude toward Garry for his tireless, tender, and comforting care of their mother in the two short but adventurous years they had together.

A viewing will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. A viewing will also be held Monday, April 1, 2019 from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. at the Rushton View LDS Chapel located at 4021 W Shinnerock Drive, South Jordan, Utah. Funeral Services will be held following the viewing at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Herriman City Cemetery, Utah. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2019