1/1
Beverly S. Griffis
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly S. Griffis
1927 - 2020
Beverly passed away on October 16, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born September 18, 1927 in Union, Utah to Melvin Joseph Smart and Ada Jane Stam. She married Edwin Leroy Griffis who died on September 11, 2014. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Rae Griffis Maxfield, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services.
For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
01:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved