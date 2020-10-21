Beverly S. Griffis
1927 - 2020
Beverly passed away on October 16, 2020 in Sandy, Utah. She was born September 18, 1927 in Union, Utah to Melvin Joseph Smart and Ada Jane Stam. She married Edwin Leroy Griffis who died on September 11, 2014. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Rae Griffis Maxfield, 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the services.
