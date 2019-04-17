Services Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery 3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.) Salt Lake City , UT 84121 (801) 943-0831 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery 3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.) Salt Lake City , UT 84121 View Map Viewing 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Willow Creek Stake Center 2350 E Creek Rd. View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Willow Creek Stake Center 2350 E Creek Rd. View Map Resources More Obituaries for Beverly Lund Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Beverly Stringham Lund

1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Beverly Stringham Lund

1926 ~ 2019

Our dear mother, grandmother, aunt and sister Beverly Stringham Lund peacefully returned to her eternal home, April 9, 2019, holding the hands of two of her beloved granddaughters, Katie and Molly. Two weeks prior to her passing she was never alone, always surrounded by family both day and night. Bev was born to Briant and Eva Stringham, December 17, 1926. Her father was a director of KSL radio and decided to have a contest to name the new Stringham baby as part of a new advertising campaign. Hundreds of names were submitted by letters, postcards, and telegrams from all over the intermountain area and Beverly was the name selected. Over the years she has earned many other names, Bevy, Aunt Bevy, grammy, nana, grams, friend, cousin, and Miss Perfect!

Bev spent her childhood on Yale Avenue in Salt Lake City. At age 15 her family moved to Murray. Bev, however, decided that she wanted to graduate with her friends at East High School. From there she pursued her education at the University of Utah, BYU and UC Berkley. Bev worked with her brothers at the Utah Woolen Mills, a company founded by her father. As a teenager she worked in the blanket factory and as she grew older worked in the office at their store on Richard Street. She was even Vice President of the Utah Woolen Mills for a period of time.

She married Orin Lund in 1958. They built a beautiful home and started their life together in the Willow Creek area. Their home was a gathering place for family, ward, neighbors and friends. Bev hosted many quilt ties in this home and is famous for crawling under the quilts to check everyone's handiwork. She also loved her garden and grew an abundance of cucumbers and raspberries. She turned the cucumbers into the most delicious pickles and the raspberries into sweet jam. Another specialty that came from her kitchen was bread and rolls from scratch. Bev was generous in sharing these labors of love with neighbors, friends and family.

Bev was involved in many organizations including the Ladies Literary Club, Alpha Phi Sorority, The Women's State Legislative Council, Salt Lake Council of Women, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, numerous bridge and tennis groups. Bev was particularly good at keeping detailed histories of these groups. Some women carry a purse, Bev always carried a camera! She was a master of capturing moments in pictures and words. I think her favorite group was the Royal Lane Ladies. These neighbors were the ones Bev went on early morning walks with for many years. When Bev could no longer drive, they were the ones who picked her up for book group, empty nesters, Sunday meetings and birthday luncheons.

Bev was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She served faithfully in many capacities and callings. Her favorite calling was being a hostess at the Church Office Building every Thursday afternoon. In her late 80's she was called as the co-chairman of her shift. One of her many accomplishments in this capacity was compiling a book of histories written by each member of her shift. She loved meeting people from all over the world and enjoyed giving them a tour of her beloved Salt Lake City.

Bev was a 5k runner until she was 88. She took first place many times in the yearly Turkey Trot race. We won't mention that she was the only participant in her age group! Bev moved to St. George 8 months ago and was surrounded in love by her granddaughter Katie and her family. Katie loved and cared for her tenderly. Bev maintained her spunky spirits and fun-loving ways up until the end.

Bev is proceeded in death by her husband Orin. She is survived by her children Jim (Betsy) Lund, Valerie Lund, Scott Lund and Patricia (Ken) Baxter. Also surviving are her beloved grandchildren Michael Lund, Chereneh Konold, Katie (Daniel) Cluff, Molly (Matt) Kay, and David Lund. Bev has ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Briant (Barbara) Stringham, Cal Stringham and Susan (Walt) Romney.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 20 at 11:00 am at the Willow Creek Stake Center 2350 E Creek Rd. A viewing will be held Friday April 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary 3115 E Bengal Blvd and from 10:00 to 10:45 am at Willow Creek Stake Center prior to the services. Interment at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery.



