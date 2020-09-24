Bill Burt Green

1928 ~ 2020

Bill Burt Green passed away on September 13, 2020. He was born July 7, 1928 and grew up in Tooele, Utah. Bill was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps. He graduated from the University of Utah and was a member of the basketball team.

Bill married Margene S. Green in 1950. They resided in Salt Lake City and Denver, Colorado. Bill worked in sales and management during his career. After Margene's passing, Bill returned to Utah. He married Elaine Jepperson in 2015 and enjoyed his friendship with her family.

Bill was a passionate fan of the Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, and the University of Utah. He attended the Super Bowl, the first Colorado Rockies game, and the Fiesta bowl with his family. He loved to travel and go on cruises.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Kerrie (Bill), three grandchildren and their spouses, ten great-grandchildren, and two sisters-in-laws. Bill's son, Scott, preceded him in death.

A private graveside service was held at the Salt Lake Cemetery for his family members.



