Bill Cook
June 13, 1925 to Nov. 21, 2020
Sandy, Utah - Born and raised in Duluth, MN, Bill grew up playing hockey, football and was a ski jumper with his brother Don as his sidekick. He was known for his warm smile and welcoming nature, was easy going and loved by all. Bill moved to Alta, Utah in the early 1950's because of his love for skiing. He was a veteran ski instructor at Alf Engen's Ski School for over 20 years and when not skiing he was an IBEW electrician. Highly respected for his talents as an instructor, Bill was requested for lessons from skiers around the world. Bill met his wife of 57 years, Lucy, at Alta and together they lived a life dedicated to skiing and sports. Bill is survived by his children Laurie Cook (Bushnell), Steve Cook and Jeff Cook, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Bill is joining Lucy on the ski slopes in heaven and will be dearly missed.

Published in Deseret News on Nov. 29, 2020.
