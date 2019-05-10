Billie Ellen Johnson

1933~2019

Salt Lake City, UT-Billie, beloved daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones on May 6, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was 86. She was born May 4, 1933 in Aurora, Missouri to Trueman H. Daniel and Genevieve A. Justice. She married Leo Marvin Johnson on December 31, 1952.

She had many loves in life including gardening, crocheting, sewing and reading. Billie never met a book she didn't like. Most of all she loved and adored her family. Some of her favorite moments in life were spending time with them out on her lovely patio. She had a quick wit and southern saying for every occasion. Billie will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

Billie was a secretary at the Vocational Center at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah. She also worked as an executive administrative assistant to the President of West One Bank and US Bank.

Billie is survived by Robin Renea Johnson Stevens (Bradley), Keith Marvin Johnson, Rebekah Lyn Omer Barrowes (Gavin), Natalie Genevieve Omer Jushinski (Matt), Angela Nicole Omer Barrowes (Kirk), Stefanie Ellen Omer Saylor (Travis), Lisa Stevens Higa, Christopher Bradley Stevens (Jenni), Emily Stevens Ballard (Jeff), Megan Stevens, Andrew Jay Stevens.

Billie was preceded in death by Genevieve A. Justice Lash, Wayne H. Lash, Leo Marvin Johnson, Nancy Danielle Johnson Omer.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 am at Memorial Holladay Cemetery, 4900 South Memory Lane (1990 East), Holladay, UT. Funeral Directors: Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Memories may be shared at www.memorialutah.com

