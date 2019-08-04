|
Billie Jo
Kimball Rawson
11/18/1933 - 8/2/2019
Billie Jo Kimball Rawson, age 85, died of Alzheimer's disease on August 2, 2019. She was born in Snead, Alabama, November 18, 1933, to Vera E. Browning and Willie Luther Kimball. She married William F. Rawson in the Salt Lake Temple March 20, 1959.
In 1939, as early members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, her family moved from Alabama to Buchanan, Georgia to be part of an established branch that met in the first meeting house in the Southern States Mission. She grew up surrounded by a large and loving extended family, who were early converts to the Church. Billie lived there through high school. After graduation, she was recruited by the FBI to go to Washington D.C. where she worked for ten years, ending her career in the Office of the Director, J. Edgar Hoover.
Billie's qualities as a daughter of God, wife, mother and friend far exceeded her many accomplishments during her working career. In humility and love she blessed and greatly influenced not only her own family but especially the many girls and women she served, both through formal callings in her church as well as neighbors and others she became acquainted with in every-day life. This quality was recognized early in life when she was voted the "friendliest student" in her high school and it grew until the end of her life as she gave her love and friendship to other residents in the care center where she spent the last three months of her life. Her combination of moral and physical beauty will never be forgotten by her loved ones. Her legacy of unconditional love continues to bless generations.
She is survived by her husband Bill; her daughters Kelly (Spencer) Kimball, Laure Rawson, and Jennifer (Lance) Evans; her grandchildren Kathryn (JR) Ramos, Kristin (Zach) Curtis, Spencer and Sydney Kimball, Marlee, Rawson, and Layton Evans; her great-grandson Asher Curtis; her sisters Barbara McClure, Joan DuPont, and Jean Berry; and her brother Max (Debi) Kimball. She was preceded in death by her brothers Larry, Buddy, Darrell, and Quenton; and sisters Melissa and Theresa.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 7th at 11:00 a.m. at the American Fork 19th Ward meetinghouse, 1305 N. 100 E. in American Fork, Utah. Preceding the service will be a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. with her family in the Relief Society room of the meetinghouse. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 4, 2019