Billie Marion Hunt

"The Beekeeper"

Washington, Utah-Billie Marion Hunt, age 88, passed peacefully from this life on November 20, 2020. He was born September 28, 1932, in Enterprise, Utah.

Billie married Kay Hebdon on August 19, 1951, and together they had three daughters: Marian Kay, Cindy, and Sherrie Lee. They later divorced. He married Sharon Cox on April 14, 1967; later sealed in the St. George Temple and were an inseparable team throughout their 53 years of marriage.

Preceded in death by parents, Johnny and Agnes; siblings: Reed, Paul, and DeAnna Lee; and stepdaughter, Janiece Bowler. He is survived by wife, Sharon; daughters: Marian (Kevin) Burningham, Cindy Garrett, and Sherrie Wollenhaupt; siblings: Valdean (Mavis) Hunt of Enterprise and Burnell (Velma) Hunt of Spanish Fork. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A family visitation will be held at 11 a.m. November 28, 2020 at Metcalf Mortuary in St. George, Utah. (Masks and social distancing please.) Graveside services and interment will be at the Enterprise City Cemetery in Enterprise, Utah following the family visitation.

The family requests in lieu of flowers or other memorials, that a donation be made to the Huntsman Cancer Center, an organization Billie and Sharon supported for many years.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.



