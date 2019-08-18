|
|
Billy Ray Beene
1930 ~ 2019
Billy Ray Beene passed peacefully in his sleep early on August 15, 2019, at the age of 88. Bill was born in Carnegie, Oklahoma, in1930 to Guy and Virgie Beene.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1950-1954 as an Airman 1st Class. After his discharge, he began a career as a commercial airline mechanic that would span over 35 years. In 1953, he met and married Margaret Marks in Fort Worth, Texas, and they raised two daughters, Linda and Janice. He and Margaret joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1970. He was an active member and served in various callings throughout his life.
After he retired from the airlines, he found joy driving for Wasatch Transportation taking blind and deaf children to school and sharing his home with the missionaries. He loved doing family history, visiting with friends, telling stories, and was always up on current events.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers; and his wife Margaret. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda and Janice; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A public viewing will be held from 6:30 to 8:30pm on Thursday, August 22 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road in Taylorsville, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, August 23 at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Park Chapel at 17111 South Camp Williams Road in Bluffdale, Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019