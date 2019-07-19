Birdie Jean (Johnson) Nielson

1931-2019

On the wings of a dove-Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend passed away on July 15, 2019. She was born on July 23rd, 1931 in Elsinore, UT to LaVern and Kalon Johnson. She married the love of her life, Kenneth Nielson, on February 19, 1949. Their love was the kind of story that they write books about. Their example is something to live by and we will always be grateful.

Birdie enjoyed fishing and camping with friends and family. Riding motorcycles, baiting our hooks and frying up the fish we would catch.

Mom was great at construction. It seemed every time dad went out of town, mom would tear down a wall. He would return and have to find a new way to support the house since it had been a load bearing wall. It all turned out beautiful and just how she wanted it.

Sewing was a great passion of Birdie's. She would make clothes, curtains, blankets and endless other treasures at our requests. She was very talented, and her family will always cherish the amazing items.

When visiting Ken and Birdie you knew to pull up a chair at the kitchen table and prepare for a competitive game of cards or dice. The games were intense, the jokes were always flowing, and the laughter never stopped.

Christmas Eve was a holiday of it's very own. The entire family would arrive to enjoy the meal she had spent days making. She was matched by no one with her skills in the kitchen. Everyone waited anxiously just for a chance to get a slice of her homemade bread. Roast dinners will never be the same without her gravy.

Birdie was the essence of class. She was elegant, graceful and beautiful. Her contagious smile will never be forgotten. She was fun and loving and we will miss her so much. We know in our hearts that dad is grateful to be with her again.

Birdie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Nielson, her parents and brother, and her great grandchildren Hailey Buh and Holden Buh. She is survived and loved so deeply by her sisters; Ann Steed, Carolyn (Paul) Wardell, her children; Karen Kraus, Karla (Mike) Buh, Kerry (Shirl) Nielson, Kelly (Randy) Wilson, her 9 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM located at Larkin Mortuary 260 East South Temple in the Larkin small chapel. Viewing will be held prior on Saturday at 10:00-10:45 AM. Burial will be at Bountiful City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News on July 19, 2019